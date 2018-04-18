Mohammed Polo insists Kotoko, Hearts coaches have failed to live up to expectations

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo has expressed his belief that the current head coaches of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are failing to live up to expectations.

The loud-mouth former Phobian insisted that the two gaffers in the dugout of the two most revered clubs in the country are not of the standards to bring any laurels to their respective clubs.

“Coach Wellington and Paa Kwesi need to add some value to themselves to perform well and not rely only on the players. The coaches need to come out with something extraordinary to impact on the players”, he said on Adom FM.

“The coaches need to upgrade, get value and the team will produce results. Anybody can win but these two clubs are extraordinary and need coaches with value so they can help them perform both on the local front and in Africa”, Polo explained.

Hearts and Kotoko have both lost three games in the 2017/2018 league season after seven rounds of matches.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)