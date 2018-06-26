Mohammed Salah apologizes to Egypt fans after Pharoah's poor showing at the FIFA World Cup

Egypt star Mohamed Salah has sent a heartwarming apology to fans of the Pharoahs after they failed to pick a single point at the World Cup following their defeat to Saudi Arabia.

In a post-match interview, Salah, who scored Egypt’s only two goals at the World Cup thanked fans who traveled for the team and supported them in their three matches.

“I know it is not easy for them just like it is not easy for us, but I would like to thank them a lot from all my heart for their support and being there with us.”

Salah explained the teams situation citing that this is their first World Cup in 28 years, and that most of the players are young.

“We are all very sorry, but from all my heart we are excited for the next World Cup.”

The Pharaohs lost their final World Cup match 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, finishing last in their group with zero points following two other defeats against Uruguay and Russia.