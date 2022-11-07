Mohammed Salisu to get new coach as Southampton sack Ralph Hasenhuttl

Mohammed Salisu is set to work under a new coach at Southampton following the club's decision to fire Ralph Hasenhuttl,

Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, leaves the club in the Premier League relegation zone with 12 points after 14 games.

Southampton last won at Bournemouth on October 19, their only win in the previous nine matches.

"We now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change," said a statement from the south coast club.

For the time being, Salisu and his teammates will be led by first team coach Ruben Selles, who will take charge of Wednesday's Carabao Cup third round home game against League One side Sheffield Wednesday,

Salisu was brought to the club by Hasenhuttl. He persuaded the club to pay 12 million euros to sign the Real Valladolid centre-back in 2020.

Because the Ghana international has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, that fee now appears to be a steal. Salisu's market value is now 18 million euros.