More watch England-Tunisia World Cup match than Royal Wedding

England's last-gasp World Cup victory over Tunisia on Monday attracted a higher television audience in the U.K. than last month's Royal Wedding, according to the BBC.

The marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday, May 19 was watched by almost 18 million viewers across the BBC and ITV, making it the most watched broadcast in the U.K. in 2018 at the time.

But England's opening group game, in which Harry Kane scored a 91st-minute winner, beat that by attracting a peak television audience of 18.3m -- a 69.2 percent audience share.

The BBC revealed there were three million requests to stream the game on its iPlayer service -- a record for a live event.

England's next match is against Panama on Sunday, June 24 before they face Belgium four days later in their final Group F match.

Source: espn.co.uk