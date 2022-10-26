Moreirense midfielder Lawrence Ofori names favourite to win Ghana versus Portugal World Cup opener

Portugal-based Ghanaian midfielder, Lawrence Ofori, believes the 2016 European champions are favourites to win the Group H opener against the Black Stars at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars, whose last game at the World Cup was against Portugal, open their 2022 tournament with revenge on their minds.

Ofori, who plays for Moreirense in Portugal insists the Iberians have quality to beat Ghana but the football can be unpredictable.

"It will be a great game for both teams. Portugal is one of the teams that have the most quality in this World Cup. Ghana also has good players and with a lot of quality, but, comparing the two teams, Portugal is favorite to win the game," he told Bola Branca in an interview.

"Football, nobody knows what can happen, so it will be a difficult game for Portugal. It will not be easy, because the pressure is all on Portugal, because it is the favourite," he added.

Ofori also believes Ghana's strength lies in midfield, where the likes of Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus command a lot of authority even with their clubs in Europe.

"Midfield is the strongest, because we have Thomas Partey, we have Baba, we have Ayew, we have Kudus. Lately, in Ghana games, all the goals have been scored by midfield players," continued Ofori.