Morocco coach Hervé Renard counts Ghana's chances of winning the 2017 AFCON title

Morocco head coach and former Ghana assistant trainer Hervé Renard believes 'bits of self-belief and luck' can help the Black Stars win the 2017 AFCON title.

The West African giants are seeking to end their 35-year AFCON trophy drought with former Chelsea and West Ham United manager Avram Grant tasked to deliver the ultimate.

Ghana have reached medal zone of the competition for each edition since 2008 but have failed to clinch the ultimate, losing twice in the grand finale (2010 and 2015).

However experienced tactician Renard who has won the title twice with Zambia and the Ivory Coast believes the Black Stars can win the title with some bits of self-belief and luck.

"It is missing something but it is not a big thing. It is difficult to judge from the outside but Ghana always has big potential, always with good players," he told BBC Sports' Michael Oti Adjei in an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Now the team is very different but at every AFCON, there is a chance for Ghana who normally are in the last four. Maybe they have to believe in themselves a bit more and be a bit lucky."

The Black Stars have emerged as one of the candidates for the title according to pundits but the four-time champions must first progress from a tough group featuring record-winners Egypt, old-foes Uganda and the Eagles of Mali.

Ghana coach Avram Grant is fine-tuning his squad ahead of the tournament with preparations in the UAE where the team is camped in Al Ain's UAE City Training Camp.

