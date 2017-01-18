Morocco coach Herve Renard says side must be more clinical

Morocco coach Herve Renard said on Tuesday his side must be more clinical in front of goal if they are to keep their hopes alive in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions were stunned by DR Congo in the group C opener on Monday.

Striker Junior Kabananga punished a wasteful Moroccan side, lifting the Leopards to the group summit with a 1-0 win.

"We played well on Monday, missing many goal-scoring opportunities," Renard told French newspaper L'Equipe on Tuesday.

"DR Congo scored from one of their few chances and they won the game. We need to be more clinical."

The Frenchman asked his players to put Monday's loss behind them, insisting that his side's hopes are still alive.

"There is no time for disappointment. Now we have to work and to prepare for the other matches," he added.

Morocco will face defending champions Cote d'Ivoire in a do or die game on Friday.

Cote d'Ivoire were held to a goalless draw by Togo on Monday.

