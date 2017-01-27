Morocco legend and assistant coach Mustapha Hadji touts Herve Renard's credentials

Morocco legend and current assistant coach Mustapha Hadji has praised Hervé Renard’s influence on the team and it’s progress so far in the tournament.

The 45-years-old told Moroccan website Al Btola: ''We have a good manager, he does the basics very well in encouraging the players and lifting their spirits.

''He has restored their confidence again and we thank him for that. All the work we’ve done is paying off now and this is just the start.''

The former Aston Villa forward says the Atlas Lions have the upperhand against their quarter-final opponents.

''Since they’ve never beaten us, I think we have the upper hand and considering the loads of confidence we have at the moment, we will be getting a positive result out of this match,'' he added.

''We just have to keep tabs on our fitness levels because it’s not easy to lose the first match and then win the next two, it requires hard work that consumes you both physically and mentally.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)