Morocco to submit bid to host AFCON 2025 after CAF strip Guinea off hosting rights

Morocco will submit their bid to hosts the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations next week after CAF stripped off Guinea the hosting rights.

The continent's governing body took away the hosting rights from Guinea following delay in preparations ahead of the tournament.

According to CAF, Guinea are lagging in terms of infrastructure with president Patrice Motsepe meeting transition government led by Colonel Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya to discuss the reasons for the withdrawal of hosting rights.

“I visited Guinea today out of respect to the people of Guinea to discuss CAF’s willingness to advise and work together with the football stakeholders to construct and build football infrastructure and facilities in this country. This will enable Guinea to bid with other competing Nations for the African Nations Championships (“CHAN”) which will take place after the CHAN to be hosted by Algeria in 2023, in the light of the decision by CAF not to proceed with the TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 in Guinea," Dr Motsepe said.

This gives countries the chance to put in a bid to host the competition with Morocco set to make an official bid.