Moses Odjer starts gym work and physiotherapy to recover from muscle injury

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer has started gym work and physiotherapy to recover from a muscle injury which has sidelined him for close to three weeks.

An MRI scan last November revealed he would need at least four weeks to recuperate.

He last played football on 19 November when he was withdrawn at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Latina.

Odjer joined Salernitana from Catania and has since been a key member of the side in their push for promotion.

