Moses Odjer wants to stay at Salernitana despite interest from Livorno

Ghana youth midfielder Moses Odjer wants to see off the remaining years of his contract with serie B side Salernitana despite interest from Livorno.

The defensive midfielder, who had a fine season with the Serie B side, where he played 27 games and scored two goals has two more years on his contract with Salernitana.

However, reports in Italy indicates the youngster will be bidding his farewell in the summer as speculations grow over his next destination.

"Overall I think I have played a fair season, but I can not say I was accompanied by good luck: unfortunately I was stuck for some injury for a month and I spent another thirty days to be back in good condition and then available to coaches," he told pulse Ghana.

Meanwhile, the former Black Satellites midfielder, who habors dreams of playing for the senior national team regrets not hitting his full potential and believes probably a move to a top tier side could provide him the opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

"Among my regrets is that I have not yet entered the lap of the national team but this is an incentive to do great things in the future and put on display. Perhaps playing in a top class championship could guarantee something more, but now I am a member of the Salernitana and I still have a two year contract that I would like to respect. In Salerno I find myself very well, we will see what will happen from here onwards " .