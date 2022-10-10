Mozambique vs Ghana: Malagasy referee appointed for first leg U23 AFCON qualifier

One of Madagascar’s top referees Ben Amisy Tsimanohisty Ibrahim has been appointed to officiate the first leg of Ghana's 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie against Mozambique.

Ibrahim will be assisted by compatriots Dimbiniaina Andrianarivelo (Assistant I), Pierre Jean Eric Andrivoavonjy (Assistant II) and Njaka Lovasoa Raharimanatsoa (Fourth Referee). Sinon Philip Georges from Seychelles will serve as the Match Commissioner whiles Artur Machava from Mozambique works as COVID-19 Officer.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 15H00 at the Maputo-Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto (Gazon).

The return leg will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.