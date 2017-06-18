MTN FA Cup: All the results and scorers from the Round of 16

All the results and scorers from the sixteenth round of the MTN FA Cup

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Wassaman United

[Amos Frimpong]

Accra Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak

[Abdul Rahman Abdullah - own goal]

Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Bechem United

[Stephen Sarfo - 2X, Alfred Okai Quaye and Michael Yeboah]

FC Samartex 1-2 WA All Stars

[Adu / David Abagna and Kelvin Andoh]

Nea Salamina FC 2-0 Steadfast FC

[Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Ciderforce Nti]

Danbort FC - Liberty Professionals

[Sampson Acquah / Bernard Arthur] Danbort won 9-8 on penalties

Amidaus Professionals 1-0 WAFA SC

[Adam Suleman]

Medeama 1-0 Elmina Sharks

[Joseph Tetteh Zukah]

