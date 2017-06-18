MTN FA Cup: All the results and scorers from the Round of 16
Asante Kotoko 1-0 Wassaman United
[Amos Frimpong]
Accra Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak
[Abdul Rahman Abdullah - own goal]
Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Bechem United
[Stephen Sarfo - 2X, Alfred Okai Quaye and Michael Yeboah]
FC Samartex 1-2 WA All Stars
[Adu / David Abagna and Kelvin Andoh]
Nea Salamina FC 2-0 Steadfast FC
[Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Ciderforce Nti]
Danbort FC - Liberty Professionals
[Sampson Acquah / Bernard Arthur] Danbort won 9-8 on penalties
Amidaus Professionals 1-0 WAFA SC
[Adam Suleman]
Medeama 1-0 Elmina Sharks
[Joseph Tetteh Zukah]