MTN FA Cup: Amidaus Pros. 1-0 WAFA- High flying WAFA bundled out by in-form Amidaus

Division One side Amidaus Professionals defeated WAFA 1-0 in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The second tier side took the game to the Premier League table toppers right from the blast of the referee's whistle but brilliant one hand save by goalkeeper Razak Abalora denied the host a opening.

However, it was not long when midfielder Suleiman Adams broke the deadlock with a powerful shot at the edge of the 18-yard box in the 11th minute.

WAFA came out strongly as they went in search of the equalizer but Amidaus showed grit and determination to eliminate the Premier league table toppers.

