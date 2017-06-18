MTN FA Cup: Asante Kotoko 1-0 Wassaman United - Porcupine Warriors secure quarter-final berth

Asante Kotoko were not at their best but managed to defeat second tier side Wassaman united 1-0 to reach quarter-final stage of the MTN FA Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors dominated play but their profligacy in front of goal meant they had to settle for slim victory in a match many expected a huge score line.

The goal came in the first half courtesy captain Amos Frimpong. The defender converted expertly from the spot after striker Yakabu Mohammed was brought down in the box.

Steve Pollack’s men had a plethora of chances before the goal but the second half was short of chances as Wassaman sat deep to frustrate Kotoko.

Kotoko will know their quarter-final opponent soon.

