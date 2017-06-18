MTN FA Cup: Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Bechem United- Chelsea proved too strong for defending champions

Berekum Chelsea defeated Bechem United 4-0 in the Round of 16 of the MTN FA Cup at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

Chelsea dominated their regional rivals from the onslaught and deservedly broke the deadlock through in-form striker Stephen Sarfo in the 26th minute.

Bechem United got into their stride after conceding as they piled pressure on the home team but failed to create any clear cut chance before the referee brought the first half to a close.

A 77th minute strike by Alfred Nii Okai Quaye took the game beyond the defending champions.

Substitute midfielder Michael Yeboah sealed the win for the home side in the 66th before Stephen Sarfo sealed the win in the minute to keep their 100 percent home record against their rivals.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)