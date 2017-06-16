MTN FA Cup: Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United coaches trade jibes ahead of round 16 tie

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea Randolf Armah is confident of leading his side to eliminate regional rivals Bechem United from the MTN FA Cup competition when the two sides square off in Sunday's Round of 16 at the Berekum Golden City Park.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season following their 1-1 stalemate at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

However, coach Armah has stated his belief that his charges are well fired up to cease the Hunters from defending the crown they won last year when they go head-to-head- at their stomping ground on Sunday.

The wily coach also played emphasis on their good home record against their rivals as a key factor in his side's advantage, having won all three previous meetings at home.

"We will stop them from defending their trophy and I believe this is just the time to do that with our determination," Armah told Happy FM.

"We need to fight till the end for a win which we are prepared for, but I believe playing at home can also boost our chances," he added.

Nevertheless, Bechem United deputy trainer Solomon Odwo, who was at the helm of affairs at Chelsea last season, insists his team will not shudder at his counterpart's jibes as they remain focus ahead of the tie.

"It's a local derby game and the only thing i can say is we're ready for the game but we don't have to talk too much ahead of such games, rather we'll do the talking on the field."

"And don't forget that i was their coach last season and i'm shocked at their coach's jibes. Remember that in football you can prepare very well for a game and yet still stutter at the end of the 90 minutes, that's why there's a saying in football that anything can happen. You only have to keep mute but we're ever ready." coach Odwo deduced.

