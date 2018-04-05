MTN FA Cup Committee releases preliminary round fixtures for Division One League clubs
The MTN FA Cup Committee has released the fixtures for the preliminary round qualifiers for the 48 Division One League clubs.
Second-tier clubs in each region will face each other but clubs from Northern and two Upper Regions put together.
This will throw up a lot of exciting clashes.
The matches will be played on the weekend of Friday, 27 April to Sunday 29 April, 2018
Central Region
Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers
Unistar vs Pacific Heroes
Proud United FC vs Star Madrid
Greater Accra
Accra Lions FC vs Tema Youth FC
Accra Great Olympics vs Vision FC
Amidaus Professionalsvs Nania FC
Accra Young Wise vs Danbort FC
Tudu Mighty Jets vs Sporting Miren
Eastern region:
Kotoku Royals vs Okyeman Planners
Western Region:
FC Samartex vs Sekondi Hasaacas
Skyy FC vs Nzema Kotoko
Northern/Upper East/West region:
Real Tamale United vs Gbewaa FC
Wa Suntaa FC vs Stesdfast FC
Tamale City FC vs Paga Crocodile FC
Brong Ahafo
Berekum Arsenals vs Nkoranza Warriors
Nea Salamina FC vs Young Apostles FC
Tano Bofoakwa FC vs Unity FC
BA United vs Kintampo FC
Techiman City FC vs Glory Stars
Volta Region
Agbozomer Weavers vs Krystal Palace
Heart of Lions vs Uncle T United