MTN FA Cup Committee releases preliminary round fixtures for Division One League clubs

The MTN FA Cup Committee has released the fixtures for the preliminary round qualifiers for the 48 Division One League clubs.

Second-tier clubs in each region will face each other but clubs from Northern and two Upper Regions put together.

This will throw up a lot of exciting clashes.

The matches will be played on the weekend of Friday, 27 April to Sunday 29 April, 2018

Central Region

Swedru All Blacks vs Venomous Vipers

Unistar vs Pacific Heroes

Proud United FC vs Star Madrid

Greater Accra

Accra Lions FC vs Tema Youth FC

Accra Great Olympics vs Vision FC

Amidaus Professionalsvs Nania FC

Accra Young Wise vs Danbort FC

Tudu Mighty Jets vs Sporting Miren

Eastern region:

Kotoku Royals vs Okyeman Planners

Western Region:

FC Samartex vs Sekondi Hasaacas

Skyy FC vs Nzema Kotoko

Northern/Upper East/West region:

Real Tamale United vs Gbewaa FC

Wa Suntaa FC vs Stesdfast FC

Tamale City FC vs Paga Crocodile FC

Brong Ahafo

Berekum Arsenals vs Nkoranza Warriors

Nea Salamina FC vs Young Apostles FC

Tano Bofoakwa FC vs Unity FC

BA United vs Kintampo FC

Techiman City FC vs Glory Stars

Volta Region

Agbozomer Weavers vs Krystal Palace

Heart of Lions vs Uncle T United

