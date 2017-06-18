MTN FA Cup: Danbort 1( 9)-1(8) Liberty Professionals- Penalty heartache for the Scientific Soccer lads

A great spectacle of football ended in a joy for Division One side Danbort FC following their win against Liberty Professionals in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 at the Teshie MAST Park.

The second tier side showed determination to eliminate their Ghana Premier League campaigners with their high pressing game.

However, the Dansoman-based side weathered the early storm and turned the tide on their opponents as they opened the scoring in the 55th minute through striker Bernard Arthur.

The Dansoman-based side should have extended their lead before half time but they wasted the plethora of chances that came their way, most notably Bernard Arthur ensured the game ended in a draw.

Danbort came strongly in the game after conceding and got their reward when Sampson Acquah equalized with 10 minutes to end proceeding.

Danbort proved decisive in the shoot out by eliminating the Scientific Soccer Lads 9-8 to advance to the next stage of the knockout competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)