MTN FA Cup: FC Samartex 1-2 Wa All Stars- Kelvin Andoh's last-ditch shot secures progression

A late strike by Mattew Kevin Andoh saw Wa All Stars come from a goal down to beat FC Samartex 2-1 in the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 on Sunday.

The second-tier side had taken a 22nd minute lead through striker Kweku Aidoo, who finished well into the bottom corner.

David Abagna Sandan had wasted a clear cut chance after conceding the opener but made amends with his second when he raced clear past his opponent to restore parity for the defending Ghana Premier League champions in the 42nd minute.

The game looked to be heading for penalties as both sides cancelled themselves out with a tactical plan.

But disaster struck in the last gasp when Matthew Kelvin Andoh scored the winner two minutes from time, side footing a David Abagna cross past the hapless Samartex goalkeeper to seal the win.

