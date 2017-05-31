MTN FA CUP: Hearts, Kotoko draw lower tier sides again in round 16 draw

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak had the luck of the MTN FA Cup once again as the draw for the round of 16 was done today.

Kotoko will take on Wassaman at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the Phobians will, this time round, play away from the Accra Sports Stadium against Young Wise in Tema.

Hearts and Kotoko have had the luck of the draw from the round of 64 with Kotoko playing Division One sides BYF Academy and Proud United while Hearts teared off from Sporting Mirren and Kotoku Royals.

In the other games, there will be an all-Premier League clash between Bechem United and Berekum helsea at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Premier League sides WAFA and Wa All Stars will also take on DOL sides Amidaus Professionals and FC Samartex respectively.

All matches will be played between 16th and 18th of June.

Below is the complete draw:

Zone 1

Brekum Chelsea - Bechem United

Nea Salamina - Steadfast

FC Sarmatex - WA All Stars

Zone 2

Kumasi Asante Kotoko - Wassaman United

Medeama SC - Elmina Sharks FC

Zone 3

Accra Young Wise FC - Accra Hearts of Oak

Amidaus professionals - WAFA

Danbort FC - Liberty Professionals

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

