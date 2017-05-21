MTN FA Cup: Kotoko winger Sarfo Gyamfi expects victory over Proud United

Asante Kotoko winger Frank Sarfo Gyamfi expects his side to bounce back to the win column with a victory over second tier side Proud United in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a win in seven competitive games and have dropped to seventh on the Premier League standings after an explosive start to the campaign.

But Gyamfi is hopeful the trend will change on Sunday at the Swedru park.

“We’ve to win on Sunday no matter the situation. I believe victory will re-ignite supporters’ interest in the club and strengthen team spirit to spur us on” he said in an interview.

“After a brilliant start, Kotoko have failed to glitter, drawing four and losing four matches and thus raising supporters’ anxiety. The scoring rate of the team has as well been low.”

“The supporters deserve the best from us”. The experienced winger is confident that, any challenge Proud United will put up at Swedru must be fiercely resisted and victory chalked.

“Our image is at stake on Sunday. We’ve to win to protect it. There can’t be any room for failure. I want the fans to remain hopeful and supportive. Definitely things will change starting this Sunday” said the former Maritzburg of South Africa player, who has been with Kotoko for three seasons now.

