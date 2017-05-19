MTN FA Cup: Kotoku Royals fires warning shot to Hearts ahead of round of 16 clash

Communication Director of Kotoku Royals Katakyie Afrifa has fired a warning shot to Hearts of Oak ahead of their MTN FA Cup round of 16 clash on Sunday.

The Phobians are brimming with confidence ahead of the clash with the second-tier side after collecting four points from their last six games at the end of the premier league first round, including a resounding 3-0 victory over Liberty Professionals last Sunday.

Nevertheless, Afrifa has confidently stated that they will not shudder at the challenge when the two sides face off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

"We respect Hearts of Oak to the maximum but talk of being afraid of them is off target," Afrifa told Happy FM.

"We are fully aware of their rich vein of form and quality they posses in their side, but we'll march them boot for boot."

"They won heavily against Liberty at Dansoman, which I believe will make them favourites going into this encounter but we're not Liberty because we have our own game plan to beat them."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)