Medeama SC march on to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup after beating fellow Premier League side side Elmina Sharks 1-0 in the Round of 16 at the Tarkwa T&A Park on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauves showed grit against their regional rivals who were not at their best on day.

Medeama got the winner through Joseph Tetteh Zuta's 27th minute fierce free kick.

