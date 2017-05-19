MTN FA Cup: Proud United coach Rashad Musah sure of defeating Kotoko

The woes of Kumasi Asante Kotoko could be deepened over the weekend following Proud United’s determination to kick them out of the prestigious MTN FA Cup competition.

The Porcupine Warriors cruised to the round of 32 stage of the competition after winning 3-0 on penalties against DOL side BYF Academy following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

And with their inability to pick a win in their last eight games, the head coach of Proud United has promised to worsen the plight of the Porcupine Warriors.

“We respect Kotoko but we are approaching this game not in any extraordinary manner. We are all using eleven players on the field and that is our focus,” Rashad told Ashh FM in Kumasi.

“We are not scared of Kotoko because we have monitored them well. They are having a bad season and the same thing applies to us.

“We are not under any pressure but Kotoko are. I can assure our fans that we shall kick out Kotoko from the competition,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will have to beat the DOL side at Swedru to re-ignite the winning mentality of the team as a defeat to the lowly ranked side will put them under more pressure.

