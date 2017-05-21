MTN FA Cup R32: Unistar 0 (3)-0 (4) WAFA SC- Premier League leaders labour to oust academy side

Ghana Premier League leaders WAFA had to dig deep to eliminate Division One League side Unistar Academy 4-3 on penalties to progress to the MTN FA Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

Midfield maestro Majeed Ashimeru converted the final spot-kick to send the Sogakope-based side through.

Unistar had the better of the exchanges in the first but naivety upfront cost them as they failed to convert the descent chances created.

That sluggishness from the hosts helped WAFA to come back strongly in the second half and dictate the game.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Unistar goalkeeper made a goal line save to deny Daniel Lomotey.

Togo striker Komlan Agbegniadan twice came close but once again the goalkeeper was alert to snuff out his flames.

During shootouts, Unistar missed their first two kicks and WAFA had Richmond Lampetey miss the third.

