MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw today
The draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 will take place today at the at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra.
Ten Premier League sides, nineteen Division One clubs and three Division Two teams have made it into the next stage of the competition.
Teams for the draw on Wednesday:
Premier League
Liberty Professionals
Hearts of Oak
WAFA
Elmina Sharks
Medeama
Asante Kotoko
Bolga All Stars
Berekum Chelsea
Bechem United
Division One League:
Amidaus Professionals
Danbort
Uncle T Stars
Young Wise
Okyeman Planners
Kotoku Royals
Heart of Lions
Proud United
Samartex 1996
Bibiani Goldstars
Wassaman United
Asokwa Deportivo
King Faisal
New Edubiase
Guan United
Steadfast
Eleven Wonders
Nea Salamina
B.A. United
DIVISION TWO
Emmanuel
Windy Professionals
Power Sporting Club