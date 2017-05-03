MTN FA Cup Round of 32 draw today

The draw for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 will take place today at the at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra.

Ten Premier League sides, nineteen Division One clubs and three Division Two teams have made it into the next stage of the competition.

Teams for the draw on Wednesday:

Premier League

Liberty Professionals

Hearts of Oak

WAFA

Elmina Sharks

Medeama

Asante Kotoko

Bolga All Stars

Berekum Chelsea

Bechem United

Division One League:

Amidaus Professionals

Danbort

Uncle T Stars

Young Wise

Okyeman Planners

Kotoku Royals

Heart of Lions

Proud United

Samartex 1996

Bibiani Goldstars

Wassaman United

Asokwa Deportivo

King Faisal

New Edubiase

Guan United

Steadfast

Eleven Wonders

Nea Salamina

B.A. United

DIVISION TWO

Emmanuel

Windy Professionals

Power Sporting Club

