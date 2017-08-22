MTN FA Cup semi-final draw to be held today

The MTN FA Cup semifinals draw will be held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra today at 11am.

The event will also see the unveiling of the venues for semi finals and final matches of the competition.

Four venues are in the race to host the remaining matches, especially the final showpiece.

The venues are the Essipong Stadium in Sekondi, the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the Tamale Sports Stadium and the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Four clubs have made it into this stage of the competition. These include 10-time champions, Accra Hearts of Oak SC, 8-time winners, Asante Kotoko SC, 2-time winners, Medeama SC and defending Ghana Premier League Champions, Wa All Stars FC.

The matches for the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup will be played on Saturday, September 30, 2017 and/or Sunday, October 1, 2017.

