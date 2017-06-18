MTN FA Cup: Young Wise 0-1 Hearts of Oak- Hearts skew past sorry Wise side

Hearts of Oak produced a gritty performance yet effective enough to progress to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup.

Scottish coach Frank Nuttal who has been bemoaning lately because of the drop in performance threw in a strong starting line up that had Thomas Abbey, Kwame Kizito and Robin Gnagne all in the team.

Division one side Young wise who defeated Great Olympics on their way to reaching this stage started the game very well but were ultimately let down by their inexperience.

An goal from Abdul Rahman was the difference as the Rainbow club just did enough to make it to the next stage.

Some will question the team's mettle in what has been an underwhelming performance but a look at the other side will see that team keep out the opponents and also make a clean sheet.

