MTN-SWAG Award winners to take home Star Times Decoders

Winners of the 42nd MTN-SWAG Awards, will smile home with Star Times Decorder Kits and two months free subscription each, as part of their prize package.

Mr. Felix Ahonzo Chief Operations Officer (COO), of Star Times Ghana Limited, announced this, at a short ceremony in Accra, when the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Mr. Kwabena Yeboah signed a partnership agreement with the pay TV Operators on Monday.

In addition, Star Times will telecast the awards night live through its partner stations, GTV Sports Plus and Max TV.

According Mr. Ahonzo, said it was important to reward sports men and women, for their remarkable achievements adding that, his outfit was privileged to partner SWAG for such a commendable gesture.

“It is a great pleasure for Star Times to be associated with SWAG, to bring this year’s award ceremony live on television. It is important for us to participate in this, because we are rewarding our sports men and women.

“We hope that our partnership with SWAG will permit us to do a lot more for Ghana Sports in future. This partnership will be a long lasting one, so long as Star Times operates in Ghana.

“Our aim is to work with our partners and our friends in the media to bring the best out of our sports men and women,” Mr. Ahonzo said.

Mr. Yeboah, expressed his gratitude to Star Times Ghana, saying, “we are very excited about this partnership with Star Times, which is the fastest rising pay TV service in Ghana.

“I want to promise them that we will give them value for money and ensure that this partnership will be for life. I would urge all Ghanaians to switch to Star Times and enjoy their quality service on Television.” He noted.

