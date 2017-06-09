Mubarak Wakaso a little blown away by Alfred Duncan’s omission

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has praised the technical handlers of the team for the 30 man call up but admits he would have wished to see Alfred Duncan in the team.

Wakaso himself was surprisingly omitted from the squad but says that of Alfred Duncan raised more eye browse.

“I think everyone there deserves a call-up, every player has done well to get a call-up to the Black Stars team,” he told Metro TV.

“The only player am surprised not to see him in the team is Alfred Duncan, I think he was excellent for his team and played very well.

“I was expecting to see him, he is one player that I think should have been in the team but the technical team know best.”

Ghana will open their AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Ethiopia on Sunday.

