Mubarak Wakaso axed from squad Granada which lost to Real Madrid

Mubarak Wakaso was not named in the Granada squad which got clobbered 4-0 at home by Real Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday night.

The Ghana international, who is not injured ans suspended, has now missed two matches in a row.

Wakaso last played for El Graná on two week ago in their 2-0 defeat at Malaga which confirmed their demotion to the Segunda Division.

Tony Adams is yet to explain why the on-loan midfielder has been excluded from his match day squad.

The Panathinaikos-owned player has made 11 appearances and scored one goal.

