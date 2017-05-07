Mubarak Wakaso axed from squad Granada which lost to Real Madrid
M. Wakaso
Mubarak Wakaso was not named in the Granada squad which got clobbered 4-0 at home by Real Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday night.
The Ghana international, who is not injured ans suspended, has now missed two matches in a row.
Wakaso last played for El Graná on two week ago in their 2-0 defeat at Malaga which confirmed their demotion to the Segunda Division.
Tony Adams is yet to explain why the on-loan midfielder has been excluded from his match day squad.
The Panathinaikos-owned player has made 11 appearances and scored one goal.