Mubarak Wakaso backs relegated Granada to make quick return to Spanish La Liga

Mubarak Wakaso is backing Granada to make a quick return to top-flight football following their demotion at the weekend.

The 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed their relegation with three matches to the end of the season.

Wakaso, on loan from Greek side Panathinaikos, was not selected for the match by new coach coach Tony Adams.

He later posted on his Instagram page: ''Nothing can change my proudness for been there with this colors 🔴⚪️ since day one @granadacf #willbouncebacknextseason 🔴⚪️ #muchlove❤ #muchrespect 🔴⚪️ #WM8🔴⚪️. ''

Granada sit 19th in the table, two points above already-relegated Osasuna and 10 points adrift of 17th-place Leganes, who have a game in hand.

