Mubarak Wakaso was a late substitute as his Alaves side won against a sorry looking Malaga side to move out of danger in the Spanish La Liga.

Forward Munir Haddadi secured all three points on the day with a strike that is worthy of settling any tie on the 60th minute.

Wakaso came on to replace Pedraza Alfonso in the 89th minute to see off the remainder of the game.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)