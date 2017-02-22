Mubarak Wakaso gains praise in Spanish media after impressing in first start for Granada

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been roundly praised by the Spanish media for impressing in his first start for his new club La Liga club Granada.

The powerful enforcer was towering in midfield in his first start for Granada, helping them to a 4-1 victory over Real Betis last Friday.

Some of the newspapers dedicated some inches to the Ghana midfielder citing his presence as the kjey factor in the victory.

Wakaso made the starting line for the first time since joining on loan from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The 26-year-old was replaced in the 70th minute but discharged his duties with aplomb.

The Ghana international is familiar with Spanish football having played for Las Palmas and Eibar.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)