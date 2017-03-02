Mubarak Wakaso pumped up to score more for Granada to survive relegation

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for Spanish La-Liga side Granada against Alaves on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old put the relegation-threatened side into a 38th minute lead when he fired in a cracking drive from outside of the box, that was his first goal for the club since joining in the winter.

The goal also means Wakaso continues in the tradition of scoring in every club that he has played in so far.

“I am very much delighted to have scored my first goal for the club. I must say that my bigger delight is in the fact that we took all three on the day,” Wakaso told Accra based-Citi fm

“Allah has been kind to me and I have been able to stay fit and giving off my best on the field all the time which for every footballer is very important.”

“I am hoping that this will be the first of many goal to come in my aim to help the club.”

He has provided an assist for the resurgent side before writing his name in the scoring books on Wednesday night.

