Mubarak Wakaso puts Black Stars snub behind him as he continues to train back in Spain

Snubbed Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso is staying back in Spain where he is training vigorously hard with his Deportivo Alaves team as most of his international mates are in the scotching sun in Kumasi sharpening their skills for the game against The Red Devils of Congo.

Wakaso's situation is precarious as he has been the best performing Ghanaian players on national team duty in the last three years but is yet to play for the team since Kwesi Appiah took over for his second stint.

His first snub was seen as a normal bleak with the coach set to exert his authority in a system that had grown pre-Madonnas under the former boss Avram Grant.

But with Ghana facing a heavy test in Congo Wakaso was expected to return to the team but the technical team have other ideas.

He was shockingly left out of the team and has now decided to remain in Spain where he is constantly seen training with some of the Alaves players who have also not been invited.

His club Alaves have lost their first two games of the season against Leganes and Barcelona with the Ghanaian featuring prominently in both games.

