Mubarak Wakaso sees red as Simon Adingra scores in Union Saint-Gilloise victory over KAS Eupen

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso received his first red card in Belgium football after he was sent off in KAS Eupen's defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

The 31-year-old was first booked in the 20th minute before he got sent off after a bad tackle in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, Right to Dream Academy graduate Simon Adingra, who is on loan from Brighton opened the scoring after eight minutes.

Isaac Nuhu provided Boris Lambert the assist for the equalizer before Saint Gilloise took advantage of Wakaso red to net the winner. Viktor Okoh Boniface scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

Wakaso joined KAS Eupen on loan from Shenzen FC in the summer transfer window.