Mubarak Wakaso shines on full Granada debut with assist in 4-1 win over Real Betis

Published on: 18 February 2017
Mubarak Wakaso

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso provided an assist on his full Granada debut as they beat Real Betis 4-1 at home on Friday night in the Spanish La Liga.

The Lucas Alcaraz named the 26-year-old in his starting line up at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Wakaso made sure his presence was felt as he teed up Morocco midfielder Mehdi Carcela to open the scoring on 18 minutes

He was replaced by Sergi Samper after 70 minutes.

