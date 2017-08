Mubarak Wakaso's disciplinary record was highlighted once again during Deportivo Alaves 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona on Saturday.

The Ghana midfielder picked up a yellow card in the 36th minute to tally ten in his last 12 Spanish La Liga matches.

Wakaso also has one red card in the games.

With Sergio Ramos, he has all the numbers to become one of the dirtiest players in the Spanish top-flight.

