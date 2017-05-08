Mubarak Wakaso's Granada field 11 different nationalities in starting XI in Real Madrid defeat

Granada fielded a starting XI with players from 11 different countries in their 4-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid on Sunday.

The relegated Spanish side repeated the same scenario after fielding a similar squad in their 4-1 win over Real Betis back in February.

Even without Ghanaian Mubarak Wakaso, Granad found space for players from 11 different countries as they lost heavily at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

The side also attracted 27 players of different nationalities with only five Spaniards during their barren draw against Deportivo in April.

Granada coach Tony Adams has confirmed Mubarak Wakaso will leave the club after the expiration of his loan contract.

The Spanish side failed to tie him down due his high asking prize.

Wakaso, who is a Ghana international, is valued at 1.5 million Euros.

