Mumumi Abubakar completes loan move from Free State Stars to second-tier side Richards Bay

Ghanaian midfielder Mumuni Abubakar has joined South African second-tier Richards Bay on loan for the rest of the season.

The former Ghana U20 captain has moved from Premier Soccer League side Free State Stars.

He has reunited with coach Jean Francois Loscuito who he worked with at Black Leopards when they reached the PSL play-offs last season.

Abubakar has seen just three Absa Premiership appearances for Ea Lla Koto since joining from Black Leopards at the beginning of the season.

''We have signed Mumuni Abubakar from Free State Stars on loan until the end of the season,'' Richards Bay chairman Sfiso Biyela told KickOff.

