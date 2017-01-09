Muniru Sulley promises to work harder at Steaua Bucuresti winter training camp in Antalya

Muniru Sulley has started mid-season training with his Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti at their camp base in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The 24-year-old has promised to work harder during the break before the start of the second half of the season

A post on his Facebook page read: ''ALHAMDULILLAH 🙏🙏🏿. Done with holidays! Time to work harda than before!! ✈️️ off to preseason#antalya#🇹🇷# 2017 will be a great year INSHA'ALLAH. SM11 🇬🇭 BLESSED.''

Sulley made 10 legaue appearances for Steaua before the winter break.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)