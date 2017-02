Muniru Sulley has shaken off a thigh injury and given Steaua Bucuresti a huge boost ahead of Sunday's league match against CFR Cluj.

The midfielder suffered the setback in the second half of their friendly against Polish side Wisla.

Sulley felt a twinge in a his left thigh and had to be substituted and was set to undergo tests.

But the former Liberty Professionals player returned to training on Wednesday.

