Muniru Sulley set for FC Steaua Bucuresti starting role after Mihai Pintilii injury

Muniru Sulley could profit from Mihai Pintilii's injury and return to the FC Steaua Bucuresti starting line-up for Monday's must-win penultimate Romanaian championship playoffs match against Astra.

Sulley was excluded from the squad which lost 2-1 to Dinamo Bucuresti and are now three points behind Viitorul who have played one game more.

It was reported the midfielder had fallen out with the club owner but that has been dismissed by the 24-year-old.

Sulley was re-instated in the squad but was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Viitorul Constanta on 24 April.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)