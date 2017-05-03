Muniru Sulley shows off 'modest' luxury on social media

Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley has shown off his luxury on social media to in appreciation to God.

Sulley, who is currently on the books Romanian side Steaua București, has posted his luxury car painted in camouflage colours on instagram.

The 24-year-old is one of the most eccentric players in Lique 1.

"I feel blessed. God bless you all!" he attached photos which gathered over 2,000 likes.

The Ghanaian has made 19 appearances for Steaua București in the Romanian top-flight.

