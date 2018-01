Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley played his first match for Portuguese Liga side Tondela last Sunday.

The 25-year was a second half substitute when he replaced Bruno Monteiro in the 59th minute.

Sulley joined the club two months ago on a free transfer after leaving Romanian side Steaua Bucuresti.

Tondela managed a 3-1 win over CD Feirense at the Estádio João Cardoso.

