Muntari is not NOTORIOUS, he is “jealous and respectful” – Menaye

Menaye Donkor, wife of Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari, has played down the claims that her husband is notorious, describing the midfielder as a “respectful” personality contrary to the general view he is a raucous character.

The Pescara player is a rugged middleman on the field who has been tagged a “no-nonsense” footballer by commentators due to his temperament.

However, his wife has a converse view about her better half. The former beauty queen has labelled her husband as the “sweetest father” who makes marriage and family life easier.

“Sulley is extremely jealous but respectful,” the 2004 Miss Universe Ghana told Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday , June 7, 2017.

She noted: “What you see on the pitch or outside is different from what you see at home. He’s the most sweetest father and you should want to have more babies for him.

“He’s focused and doesn’t want to be bullied. He loves football and eats and breathes it. When you try to take advantage of him then you’ll see the other side of him… We are private although public personalities. We respect one another.”

Speaking on the same show, Muntari was full of praise of his wife Menaye, labelling her as “a caring wife.”

The former Milan midfielder rubbished reports that their marriage will eventually breakdown because there will be clash of egos due to their celebrity status.

“When you treat a woman right you always get a beautiful home… respect is key. I respect her a lot and she also respects me. People talk a lot but we are focused,” the 32-year-old former Udinese midfielder remarked.

