"Music killed my football career" - Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that music truncated his dream of playing football.

The 'Taking Over' hitmaker is convinced of his footballing qualities adding that he is even better than Black Stars captain.

“I’m a great footballer, no doubt about that,”Shatta Wale told Zylofon FM.

“If not because of music I would have be Black Stars number 9, I’m even better than Asamoah Gyan.”

The Shatta Movement boss is currently in the news for a wrong reason after posting on Snapchat, a girl who could best pass out as a prostitute is seen giving him and a friend of his a Blow Job.

He has however rendered an unqualified apology for his unpleasant exhibition.