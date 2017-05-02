Mustapaha Essuman captains Buildcon FC in 1-1 stalemate with Power Dynamos in Zambian top-flight league

Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Mustapha Essuman captained Buildcon FC in their 1-1 stalemate with Power Dynamos in the Zambian Premier League at the Trade Fair Grounds in Ndola.

Buildcon were the better side in the first half and took the lead in the sixth minute through Maisha Chavada, who was left unmarked by Power’s defence before poking the ball past goalkeeper Allan Chibwe.

Maisha could have added a brace in the 25th minute but, his shot came off the post.

Power continued to feel the pressure and Buildcon were unfortunate, to see John Makwata’s 35th minute goal, ruled for offside when replays showed otherwise.

Chibwe then pulled out all the stops in the 38th minute to parry Fidel Bosandja volley as Buildcon continued to dominate.

Power later won a fortunate penalty in the 44th minute off a Moro Lamine handball, as the defender tried to clear a Julius Situmbeko cross.

Fwayo Tembo stepped up to successfully converted the penalty that sent goalkeeper Scott Ngokane the wrong way.

However, Power were the better side after the break but not before Maisha again teased Chibwe with a header that the Power goalkeeper saved.

Midfielder Kennedy Mudenda, almost put Power ahead in the 57th minute but his shot from a tight angle rolled inches wide of the far right post.

In the 68th minute, Fwayo mysteriously chose a difficult option of shooting left towards Buildcon defence instead of open space on the near right post before the ball rolled out for a goal kick.

Power move to sixth points after their second straight draw exchanging places with Nkana, in ninth and tenth places respectively and a point more than their archrivals.

The former Hearts of Oak enforcer has been ever-present for the side in all of their four games.

